Honda September 2023 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, Elevate

Honda Cars India posted a domestic tally of 9,861 units in the month of September 2023 as against 8,714 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 13.2 per cent. Compared to the previous month of August 2023 with 7,880 units, a MoM positive sales increase of just over 25 per cent was noted.

The Japanese auto major garnered a market share of 2.7 per cent last month as against 2.5 per cent with a YoY gain of 0.2 per cent. Honda’s positive volume sales and market share gain are mainly due to the arrival of the Elevate. The midsize SUV outsold both Amaze and City and contributed to a major sum of the total sales.

The five-seater recorded a total of 5,685 unit sales last month while the Amaze compact sedan registered 2,577 units as against 4,082 units in September 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 37 per cent. The fifth generation Honda City managed a total of 1,599 units last month as against 3,420 units with a YoY sales decline of 53 per cent.

Honda Models (YoY) September 2023 Sales September 2022 Sales 1. Honda Elevate 5,685 – 2. Honda Amaze (-37%) 2,577 4,082 3. Honda City (-53%) 1,599 3,420

Honda currently sells only three models in India and its portfolio will be expanded in the coming years as the electric version of the Elevate has already been confirmed for 2026. The global debut of the next generation Amaze is expected to happen sometime next year and it will take on the upcoming next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The Honda Elevate has been well received by customers so far and is based on the same platform as the City. The midsize SUV is sensibly priced as it carries a starting price of Rs. 11.04 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It derives power from the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine developing 121 PS and 145 Nm.

The Elevate is high on practicality as it has the largest bootspace and one of the longest wheelbases in its segment translating to a good interior room.