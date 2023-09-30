Honda Prologue EV Has Alluring Looks & Close To 500 Km Range

The pre-bookings for the Honda Prologue EV will commence soon and the deliveries are planned for early next year in the global markets

Honda has revealed more details about the alluring Prologue EV and it will be priced in the upwards of USD 40,000 (Rs. 33.23 lakh approximately). The pre-bookings will commence soon and the deliveries are planned for early next year. It will be sold with either a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive configuration. The twin electric motor setup will enable a maximum power output of 288 hp and 451 Nm.

The FWD variant is said to enable confident acceleration and maximum efficiency and it will have an estimated EPA driving range of 483 km on a single charge. It is equipped with an 85 kWh Li-ion battery pack and using a 155 kW DC fast charger, it can get to 105 km in just 10 minutes. The Japanese auto major will offer three charging options.

The Prologue EV features clean lines in a typical Honda fashion and it boasts up to 21-inch alloy wheels. It has an overall length of 4,877 mm and a wheelbase length of 3,094 mm. The base model will feature an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 11-inch digital instrument console, Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Playstore.

It is claimed to have best-in-class storage space, twin cup holders, a layered centre console, a wireless charger, heated driver and front passenger seats, an eight-way power adjusted driver seat with two-way power lumbar support and dual-zone climate control. In addition, the Honda Sensing suite comprising Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking and Rear Pedestrian Alert will be standard.

The mid-spec trim comes with a hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker audio, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, etc. The top-of-the-line trim gains AWD system as standard along with 21-inch wheels, heated leather steering wheel, ventilated front leather seats, a HUD, Sport mode to ensure quicker throttle response and increased braking potential, and so on.

The bootspace capacity of the Honda Prologue EV stands at 714 litres, which can be expanded to 1,634 litres by folding the second row. Beneath the boot floor, 14 more litres of space can be liberated.