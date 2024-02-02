Honda Posts 11% Sales Growth, Highest Export Tally In Jan 2024

Honda recorded 11 per cent growth with 8,681 units of domestic sales in January 2024; posts highest ever monthly export volume of 4,531 units

Honda Cars India has announced that it has registered monthly domestic sales of 8,681 units in the month of January 2024. The export numbers stood at 4,531 units in the first month of the new calendar year and it was the highest from the Japanese manufacturer in India. Speaking on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd., said,

“Entering the new year, our models have consistently contributed to our sales volume, reflecting a positive demand for our lineup. Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, gaining growing preference and momentum month after month. Alongside Elevate, the unwavering success of the Honda City and Amaze has played a crucial role in sustaining our momentum.”

Compared to the same month the previous year with domestic sales of 7,821 units and exports of 1,434 units, Honda posted a YoY positive volume growth of 11 per cent. The company currently sells the Amaze compact sedan, City midsize sedan and Elevate midsize SUV in India. The arrival of the Elevate has helped in posting decent volume sales since its market launch.

Honda Cars India was established in December 1995 and has its manufacturing facility located at Tapukara, Rajasthan. In addition to the new car business, Honda offers a one-stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace. Honda confirmed a while ago that the electric version of the Elevate will arrive in 2026.

The Elevate ICE sits on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and is equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT and no diesel engine option is available across the range.

The five-seater competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. The Elevate is currently priced at Rs. 11.68 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.50 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).