Honda Offering Big Discounts On Amaze, City & WR-V In March 2023

Check out what discounts Honda is offering in its range of sedans and other models in the month of March 2023 in India

Honda is offering discounts on its most popular models including Amaze, City and WR-V. These markdowns come in the form of cash savings, exchange offers, and corporate discounts. Honda isn’t offering any discounts on its recently introduced Hybrid City version, which was quite expected.

Honda Amaze

The first car starting this list is the Honda Amaze compact sedan. The car comes with the most affordable discounts, with a 10,000 INR flat cash discount to all consumers, 10,000 INR as an exchange bonus, and a further 6,000 INR for corporate employees. The total draws up to a sizable 26,000 INR.

Honda WR-V

Because of the impending stricter pollution standards, Honda has stopped production of its only compact SUV, the WR-V. The company is offering heavy discounts of 70,000 INR currently to clear out old stocks. Although this discount is coming on 2022 models only and not being offered on new 2023 ones. This is quite an opportunity to grab the reliable compact SUV, but do bear in mind that this would be discontinued soon.

Honda Jazz & Honda City 4th Gen

According to the most recent data, Jazz’s manufacturing has already been halted, and the supplies have already started to decline and stock levels are nearing sold-off. Thus, it is recommended to go to your local dealer and see if there is any stock available, and enquire about the discount. Moreover, you would have an upper hand in bargaining and asking for a massive discount can happen if you play your cards right! The same goes with the fourth-generation Honda City has been discontinued.

Honda City 5th Gen Pre Facelift

Next car is the popular City 5th gen pre facelift sedan which is coming with a whopping discount of 1.3 Lakhs. The discount is available on 2022 stocks and also it can be taken only if it is available at the dealership.

Honda City 5th Gen Facelift

The Honda City 5th Gen facelift is available with a total offer of 17,000 INR, including 5,000 INR customer loyalty bonus if you’re already a Honda owner, an exchange bonus of 7,000 INR, and corporate savings of 5,000 INR. The amount is quite fair considering the car is relatively new on the market. All these aforementioned discounts are subject to availability and stock existence.

Source: MyCarHelpline