Honda October 2023 Sales Analysis – Amaze, City, Elevate

The total sales volume of Honda in the month of October 2023 stood at 9,400 units as against 9,543 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 1.5 per cent

Honda Cars India recorded a total of 9,400 units in the month of October 2023 as against 9,543 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 1.5 per cent. The Japanese auto major finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a MoM volume de-growth of 4.7 per cent.

The company garnered a market share of 2.4 per cent as against 2.8 per cent with a de-growth of 0.4 per cent. The Elevate was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 4,957 units were registered while the Amaze finished in the second position with 2,890 units against 5,443 units with a YoY volume decline of 47 per cent.

The Honda City posted 1,553 units last month as against 3,250 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales drop of 52 per cent. Despite the arrival of the Elevate midsize SUV, Honda could not register YoY growth as the sales decline of both Amaze and City sedans was huge in October 2023.

Honda Cars (YoY) Sales In October 2023 Sales In October 2022 1. Honda Elevate 4,957 – 2. Honda Amaze (-47%) 2,890 5,443 3. Honda City (-52%) 1,553 3,250

Only a few weeks ago, Honda introduced the festive editions of the Amaze and City in India. The Honda Elevate competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive midsize SUV space.

The Elevate has been well received by customers and its volume numbers are expected to increase in the coming months. The five-seater is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and it derives power from a familiar 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit. Honda plans to launch as many as six SUVs by 2030 in India including the electric version of the Elevate. Speculations suggest that an all-new Amaze could make its global debut next year.