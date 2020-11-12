Honda October 2020 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, WR-V, Civic, Jazz, CR-V

Honda finished eighth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table as it recorded more than 10,000 units for the second consecutive month running this calendar year

Honda Cars India garnered a total of 10,836 units in October 2020 and registered a YoY growth of 8 per cent as 10,010 units were sold during the same period last year. It was the second straight month we saw the Japanese manufacturer getting past the 10,000 volume market this calendar year and it did not come as a surprise.

The company finished eighth in the overall manufacturers’ standings ahead of Ford, MG, Volkswagen, Skoda and others. In doing so, Honda had 3.2 per cent market share last month. Honda relies heavily on its sedan range to deliver volumes but unfortunately the sales of the sedans in the last three years have been on the slump consistently.

It can be said that except Maruti Suzuki Dzire no other sedan is performing well in India. As has been the case, Dzire’s rival, Honda Amaze, was the brand’s most sold model in October 2020 as 4,709 units were recorded against 5,134 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume decline of 8 per cent.

Honda Models (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Amaze (-8%) 4,709 5,134 2. Jazz (-14%) 642 750 3. City (119%) 4,124 1,887 4. WR-V (-20%) 1,100 1,367 5. Civic (-47%) 230 436 6. CR-V (-80%) 31 152 Total (8%) 10,836 10,010

The sub-four-metre sedan saw a 13 per cent MoM de-growth as well. The City came closely second with 4,124 units as against 1,887 units during the same period twelve months ago with a massive 119 per cent volume increase. A few months ago, the fifth generation Honda City went on sale in India and it reiterated the nameplate’s leading status in the C-segment for sedans, which was under threat from Hyundai Verna.

The BSVI version of the Honda WR-V came about in July 2020 and it posted 1,100 units last month as against 1,367 units with 20 per cent YoY de-growth. Despite the continuous drop in sales, the Civic continued to lead its segment with 230 units as against 436 units during the same period in 2019 with 47 per cent de-growth.

The Jazz managed to register 642 units last month with 14 per cent de-growth while the CR-V flagship SUV could only record 31 units as against 152 units in October 2019 with 80 per cent negative sales growth.