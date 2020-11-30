Honda October 2020 Sales Analysis – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Hornet, Xblade

Honda posted a total of 4,94,459 units last month with YoY growth of 1.4 growth as it finished second behind Hero MotoCorp

Honda 2Wheelers India registered a total of 4,94,459 units last month as against 4,87,819 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 1.4 per cent volume growth. The Japanese manufacturer finished second behind Hero MotoCorp, which in stark contrast, endured a massive 34.8 per cent sales increase.

The company had a market share of just over 24 per cent as against 27.76 per cent during the same period last year with 3.68 per cent fall. The Activa was the most sold two-wheeler for Honda last month while it was also the second most dispatched model in the whole of the industry. It recorded a total of 2,39,570 units as against 2,81,273 units in October 2019 with 15 per cent negative growth.

The CB Shine commuter motorcycle garnered a total of 1,18,547 units in October 2020 as against 87,743 units during the same period in 2019 with 35 per cent volume increase. The Dio, on the other hand, continue to find plenty of young customers as it recorded 44,046 units last month as against 36,939 units with 19 per cent volume jump.

Honda Models (YoY) Sales In October 2020 Sales In October 2019 1. Activa (-15%) 2,39,570 2,81,273 2. CB Shine (35%) 1,18,547 87,743 3. Dio (19%) 44,046 36,939 4. Unicorn 28,313 – 5. Dream (15%) 22,542 19,682 6. Livo (20%) 17,198 14,308 7. Grazia (36%) 11,481 8,414 8. Hornet 2.0 7,279 – 9. XBlade (37%) 4,193 3,062

The Unicorn posted 28,313 units last month while the Dream endured 22,542 units as against 19,682 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 15 per cent sales growth. The Livo fared better with 20 per cent volume increase as 17,198 units were sold in October 2020 as against 14,308 units during the same period in 2019.

The Grazia scooter posted 11,481 units as against 8,414 units with 36 per cent increase. The Hornet 2.0 has been well received amongst customers since its debut a few weeks ago and it registered 7,279 units. It competes against naked streetfighters positioned in the 200 cc segment as well and comes with segment-first USD front forks.

It derives power form a 184.4cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that develops 17.2hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1Nm at 6,000 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Xblade has also been recording good sales numbers since the BSVI version came out. It posted 4,193 units as against 3,062 units in October 2019 with 37 per cent sales growth.