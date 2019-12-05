Honda December 2019 Discounts On Amaze, City, WR-V, CR-V – Up To Rs. 5 Lakh

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 5 lakh this month as all the models in the domestic portfolio are sold with attractive benefits

Honda Cars India has posted 50 per cent YoY sales decline in November 2019 as the brand prepares for the transition towards BSVI with it being at the final leg of BSIV models’ production across its manufacturing facilities. To avoid the pile up of BSIV stocks, the Japanese auto major is offering several discount offers across its domestic range.

In the final month of the year, Honda is offering exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 along with an extended warranty for fourth and fifth years. The Ace Edition of the Amaze did not do much in improving the sedan’s sales fortunes and it gets only Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus while the Jazz is sold with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus.

The WR-V crossover is retailed with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus – adding up to Rs. 45,000 benefits this month. The BSIV version of the popular City sedan is offered with Rs. 32,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus. The petrol variants complying with BSVI standards get up to Rs. 45,000 benefits.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Honda Amaze Extended Warranty 4th & 5th Year Rs.30,000 Honda Amaze (Ace Edition) NIL Rs. 30,000 Honda Jazz MMC Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Honda City (BSIV) Rs. 32,000 Rs. 30,000 Honda City Petrol (BSVI) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Honda BR-V Rs. 33,500 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 26,500 Rs. 50,000 Honda Civic Petrol Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 25,000 Honda Civic Diesel Rs. 2,50,000 NIL Honda CR-V Diesel (1.6 Litre 9(AT) (MY18 & MY19) Rs. 4,00,000 NIL Honda CR-V Diesel (1.6 Litre AWD 9(AT) (MY18 & MY19) Rs. 5,00,000 NIL

This divides into Rs. 25,000 cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The BR-V, on the other hand, is sold with Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus, up to Rs. 33,500 cash discount and free accessories worth Rs. 26,500 in December 2019. The petrol version of the Honda Civic comes with lucrative discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh.

It divides into Rs. 1.25 lakh cash discount and up to Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus. The diesel variant of the Civic gets a massive cash discount of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh this month. The MY2018 and MY2019 versions of the CR-V 1.6-litre diesel nine-speed AT is offered with up to Rs. 4 lakh cash discounts.

The MY2018 and MY2019 versions of the CR-V diesel variant with 1.6-litre engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system get up to Rs. 5 lakh cash discount.