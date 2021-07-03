Honda N7X (BR-V’s Successor) Patent Images Surface Internet

Production-ready Honda N7X Concept likely be the BR-V replacement in Asian markets, will rival Toyota Rush, Mitsubishi Xpander, and Suzuki Ertiga

Honda recently showcased the N7X Concept, and it did look very SUV-ish. In a leaked document, it was further confirmed that it will soon be hitting the production lines. The N7X Concept is likely to be slated as the successor for the BR-V, which failed to perform well in the Indian market. Now in a new development, patent images of the production-spec N7X have leaked over the internet.

In the patent drawings, the N7X looks appealing. The front face has similar design cues as the Honda City. With a high-set bonnet, it gets a big radiator grille on the front. The headlamps look slender and would come with LED lighting elements. The bumper sports multiple panels to make for that butch stance. Also, black cladding runs across the length of the N7X in these images, making it look tough. Thankfully, there’s no kink in the window line, as was the case with the BR-V.

Around the rear, the design theme continues to be cohesive with the front face with sleek LED tail lamps and a dual-tone bumper. Interestingly, a low loading lip can be seen here. Elements like the front & rear skid plates, shark-fin antenna, chunky roof rails, and LED DRLs make the SUV look aesthetically pleasing.

On the inside, the new-gen BR-V or the production-spec N7X will follow the same suite of premiumness as the new-gen City. A roomy cabin can also be expected with 7 seats in total. The feature list is likely to be a long one too. It will include Honda Sensing (ADAS), touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry & go, power-adjustable & power-foldable ORVMs, power windows, climate control, curtain airbags and more.

The production-spec N7X is speculated to be powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol motor that also does duties on the City. A similar power output of 121 Hp and torque output of 145 Nm can be expected. Two transmission choices are likely to be on the cards – 6-speed MT and CVT.

The mid-size SUV will go on sale in four trims options – S, E, Prestige, and Prestige HS. While the entry-level trims will get a manual gearbox, the range-topping variants will exclusively be sold with the CVT unit.