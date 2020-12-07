Honda recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 9,990 units in November 2020 as against 6,459 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY growth of 54.7 per cent

Honda Cars India finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ table with a cumulative domestic tally of 9,990 units in the month of November 2020 as against 6,459 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume increase of 54.7 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer held on to a market share of 3.5 per cent – 1 per cent YoY increase.

The company has the Amaze and City as its popular models and both of them delivered consistent volumes last month. The Amaze compact sedan was the most sold model within Honda’s portfolio in November 2020 as 4,706 units were sold against 3,286 units during the same period in 2019 with an appreciable 43 per cent volume growth.

The fifth generation Honda City went on sale a few months ago and it has been well received among customers. It finished at the top of the mid-size sedan segment last month ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. The five-seater registered a total of 3,523 units last month as against 1,500 units in November 2019 with 135 per cent sales growth.

Honda Models (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Honda Amaze (43%) 4,706 3,286 2. Honda City (135%) 3,523 1,500 3. Honda WR-V (33%) 958 721 4. Honda Jazz (86%) 633 341 5. Honda Civic (-62%) 143 375 6. Honda CR-V (-68%) 27 85

The WR-V compact crossover has been around for over three and a half years and it has endured decent success. It posted 958 units last month as against 721 units during the same period in 2019 with 33 per cent YoY growth. The Jazz premium hatchback recorded 633 units in November 2020 as against 341 units during the same period last year with 86 per cent growth.

The Civic made its return to the domestic market early last year and it rose to the top of its segment in a short span of time. But its sales numbers have been down in recent months. The tenth-gen model recorded 143 units in November 2020 as against 375 units during the same period twelve months ago with 62 per cent YoY negative sales growth.

The flagship Honda CR-V crossover could only manage to garner 27 units as against 85 units in November 2019 with 68 per cent Year-on-Year negative sales growth.