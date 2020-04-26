Honda March 2020 Sales Analysis – Activa, CB Shine, Unicorn, Dio

Honda sold a total of 2,45,716 units in March 2020 against 2,22,325 units with YoY sales increase of 10.5 per cent

Honda’s two-wheeler division posted a total of 2,45,716 units in March 2020 as against 2,22,325 units during the same period last year with year-on-year volume increase of 10.5 per cent. It is worth noting that the Japanese manufacturer was the only one in the entire industry to secure positive sales growth last month.

The company swept nearly 13 per cent market share resultantly. The most sold model within the domestic range of Honda last month was the Activa scooter. With the arrival of a new generation and related updated pertaining to BSVI emission standards, the Activa registered a total of 1,14,757 units in March 2020.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2019, led to year-on-year de-growth of 23 per cent. The CB Shine, on the other hand, posted a massive positive sales surge of 190 per cent as 86,633 units were sold last month as against 29,827 units during the same period twelve months ago.

Honda Model (+/-%) March 2020 March 2019 Honda Activa (-23%) 1,14,757 1,48,241 Honda CB Shine (190%) 86,633 29,827 Honda Dio (337%) 29,528 6,761 Honda Unicorn 14,466 – Honda CB Unicorn (-97%) 312 11,062 Honda Livo (-100%) 15 8,476

The Dio scooter range endured a healthy run as 29,528 units were retailed in March 2020 as against 6,761 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with volume growth of 337 per cent. About 14,466 Honda Unicorns were sold last month while the CB Shine registered only 312 unit sales with a huge drop of 97 per cent as 11,062 units were sold in March 2019.

The Livo commuter motorcycle was in production since 2015 in India and it had its worst month ever as only 15 units were sold against 8,476 units with YoY de-growth of 100 per cent. Its lifecycle could be cut short in the BSVI era as the updated model has not been launched yet in the domestic market.

Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to launch a BS6 model as the Activa 125 Fi was introduced six months ahead of the deadline. The road to recovery could be tough when everything gets back to normal and we do hope the two-wheeler industry will bounce back sooner rather than later as we have seen worse situations in the past.