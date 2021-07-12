Honda June 2021 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda had the City at the top of the sales charts with 2,571 units in the month of June 2021 against 585 units with 339 per cent YoY volume growth

Honda Cars India managed to garner a cumulative domestic tally of 4,767 units in the month of June 2021 as against 1,398 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 241 per cent. When compared to the previous month of May 2021 with 2,032 units, Honda recorded 135 per cent MoM volume increase.

The City continued to be the most sold passenger car from the Japanese manufacturer in India with 2,571 units last month as against 585 units during the same period twelve months ago with 339 per cent YoY sales increase. The mid-size sedan also recorded 124 per cent MoM volume growth when compared to May 2021 with 1,148 unit sales.

The fifth-generation City entered the domestic market last year as the shift to the new generation gave way to a redesigned exterior and a heavily updated interior with a host of feature additions. Priced between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest City is sold with either a 1.5-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Honda Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. City (339%) 2,571 585 2. Amaze (970%) 1,487 139 3. WR-V (-29%) 466 658 4. Jazz 243 0

Available in V, VX and ZX trims, the Honda City’s 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol motor produces 119 bhp maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic with paddle shifters. The former has a claimed mileage of 17.8 kmpl and for automatic is said to return 18.4 kmpl.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder oil-burner generates 99 bhp maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with only a six-speed manual transmission having a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.1 kmpl. The Amaze finished in second with 1,487 units against 139 units with 970 per cent YoY sales growth.

The WR-V recorded a total of 466 units as against 658 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 29 per cent Year-on-Year negative volume growth. The Jazz could only manage 243 unit sales last month and compared to the previous month of May 2021 with 214 units, the hatchback saw a MoM volume surge of 14 per cent in India.