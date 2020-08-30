Honda July 2020 Sales Analysis – Activa, Shine, Dio, Grazia, Unicorn, xBlade

Honda registered 3,09,332 units in July 2020 as against 4,55,036 units with YoY sales de-growth of 32 per cent in India

Honda 2W India posted a total of 3,09,332 units in July 2020 as against 4,55,036 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 32 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer lost nearly 6 per cent market share when compared to July 2019 as Hero MotoCorp reigned on top with 5,06,946 unit sales.

The company had a sizeable gap to the third-placed TVS and its highest selling two-wheeler last month was the Activa. The main reason for Honda’s huge drop in sales volume was due to the performance of the Activa. The scooter was only the third most sold model within the country as Splendor and HF Deluxe performed better.

In July 2020, the Activa range posted a total of 1,18,859 units as against 2,43,604 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 51 per cent. The CB Shine came in at second with a strong showing as 88,969 units were registered as against 94,559 units with only 6 per cent negative sales growth.

Honda Two-Wheelers July 2020 Sales July 2019 Sales 1. Activa (-51%) 1,18,859 2,43,604 2. CB Shine (-6%) 88,969 94,559 3. Dio (-1%) 37,233 37,622 4. Unicorn 20,213 – 5. Dream (9%) 20,050 18,321 6. Livo (-20%) 10,705 13,341 7. Grazia (12%) 9,964 8,890 8. xBlade (16%) 3,320 2,858 9. Africa Twin (375%) 19 4

The Dio had an almost flat growth in July 2020 as 37,233 units were sold against 37,622 units during the corresponding period last year with just 1 per cent de-growth. The Unicorn managed to garner a total of 20,213 units while the Dream commuter put recorded 9 per cent sales increase as 20,050 units were sold against 18,321 units in July 2019.

The Live, on the other hand, garnered 10,705 units as against 13,341 units with 20 per cent de-growth while the xBalde recorded 3,320 units with 16 per cent volume jump. The Africa Twin high-end adventure tourer found 19 new customers as against the tally of just 4 units in July 2019 with 375 per cent sales growth.

Honda recently introduced the BS6 compliant xBalde in India but the CB Hornet 160R has not received the said compliance leading to the speculations that it will continue to be in the discontinued phase. The brand is also said to be working on a brand new entry-level commuter motorcycle for India and is expected to expand its reach in other segments too.