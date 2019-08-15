Honda July 2019 Sales Analysis – Amaze, City, Civic, WR-V, Jazz, CR-V

Honda finished sixth behind Tata and Toyota with 10,250 units and witnessed YoY sales decline of 49 per cent

Just as every other automaker present in the country, Honda Cars India has been facing the uphill task of trying to make a strong comeback as far as the sales numbers are concerned. In July 2019, Honda endured a massive sales fall of 49 per cent. With only 10,250 units sold last month, the difference for Honda compared to the same month in 2018 stood at 9,720 units.

Earlier this year, Honda introduced the tenth generation Civic in the executive sedan segment and its initial reception was well documented. However, last month, it had to give up its leading position to Skoda Octavia as only 181 units were retailed. Since the Civic competes in a segment that does not garner big volume figures, the pressure was back on the Amaze and City.

Both the models failed to deliver in July 2019 as Amaze posted 5,818 units – 4,362 units fewer than what it managed in the corresponding month last year with 43 per cent de-growth. The City, despite finishing second in its segment that has been seeing rapid slowdown in recent times, the YoY sales decline stood at 48 per cent.

Model July 2019 July 2018 Honda Amaze 5,818 10,180 Honda City 1,921 3,709 Honda WR-V 1,327 3,386 Honda Jazz 719 1,869 Honda Civic 181 – Honda BR-V 214 631 Honda CR-V 70 12 Honda Brio 0 183 Total 10,250 19,970

Source: AutoPunditz

Worryingly, the popular nameplate’s MoM drop was at 22 per cent as well as 1,921 units were retailed as against 2,461 units during June 2019. The WR-V has witnessed increased competition in recent months as the arrival of Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 has become a hammer-blow for the Japanese crossover.

It registered a total of 1,327 units in July 2019 as against 3,386 units during the same month last year with 61% drop. Other than Amaze, City and WR-V no other Honda model went past the four-digit mark as the brand ended up sixth in the overall sales standings behind Tata and Toyota.

Honda finished close behind the Tata and Toyota as only 235 units separated them. This was due to the huge drop in sales across the board. The company is widely reported to launch the HR-V in the near future as it has already been spied testing in India.