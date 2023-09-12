Honda India To Launch 4 New SUVs Including Elevate EV: Details

Honda Cars India recently launched the Elevate, thereby marking its entry into the mid-size SUV space. The company plans to introduce 4 more SUVs by the year 2030

Honda Elevate was launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) recently. This is the Japanese carmaker’s attempt to take on the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. Apart from the Elevate, Honda is currently selling the Amaze and City in the country.

While these sedans were the bread and butter for the company, the launch of Elevate which will be followed by the introduction of four more SUVs in a phased manner by the end of year 2030 is a part of the new SUV-centric plan. As per Honda’s top officials, the second SUV to debut in the domestic market will be none other than the electrified version of the Elevate.

As for the launch timeline is concerned, the next 3 years is the target set by the company. The Elevate will help the brand to pull some good sales volumes, thereby re-establishing its position in the market in addition to gaining the trust of the customers. All this will set the pace right for the launch of Honda’s first EV in the country.

The company is tight-lipped about the remaining three SUVs which are a part of the plan. However, there are speculations in the market that a new sub-4-meter SUV is also on the cards, which will be a replacement for the now-discontinued W-RV. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that SUVs will be the prime area of focus for Honda, as it has acquired a significant market share and it is expected to increase further.

Talking about the Elevate, it is priced in the range of Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV will take on the likes of well-established players like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder amongst others.

It is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, mated to the option of a manual as well as a CVT automatic gearbox, which is a straight lift-off from the City in the same state of tune.