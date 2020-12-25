Honda HR-V India Launch In Late 2021; To Rival Hyundai Creta – Report

Honda HR-V will receive a brand new generation next year and it will reportedly arrive in India

The speculations surrounding the launch of the Honda HR-V have been ever existent in India and it kind of sends us in frenzy considering that there has not been an official word on the crossover yet. Previously, the HR-V’s arrival was reportedly dismissed as it could not be heavily localised to carry a competitive price tag. However, the scenario could change in favour of its possible debut.

Honda Cars India has announced that the Civic and CR-V are discontinued in India as the production at the Greater Noida plant has stopped as part of the brand consolidating its operations. This results in the Japanese auto major having just the Jazz, WR-V, Amaze and City in its domestic portfolio. According to recent report citing sources, Honda will launch the HR-V to compete against mid-size SUVs.

The segment is currently led by Hyundai Creta with Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier being other popular models. The HR-V in its third generation will debut in India sometime later next year reportedly. The crossover will help in strengthening the SUV range of Honda. The HR-V (Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle) was first introduced back in 1998 and it was in production till 2006.

The second-generation heralded the comeback of the nameplate in 2013 and thus the existing model is at the end of its lifecycle. Due to the discontinuation of Civic and CR-V, Honda does not have any premium product other than the City, which received its fifth generation earlier this year in India. The brand has established itself as a premium player over the years and not having upscale vehicles would not go well.

The next generation Honda HR-V will have the latest global design language adapted by the brand and it will also come with a more upmarket cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connectivity based technologies, improved safety features and so on. If the rumour comes into fruition, expect it to use the same powertrain lineup as the City.

In the overseas markets, the HR-V is sold with a 1.8-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol hybrid, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit.