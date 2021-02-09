Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 – Specifications Comparison

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 makes for an interesting comparison as their price, features, dimensions and performance numbers are taken into account

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India made headlines with the launch of the much anticipated Hornet 2.0 late last year. The said motorcycle serves as a replacement to the now discontinued CB Hornet 160R and features a lot of improvements over its predecessor.

The Hornet 2.0 has become the most premium sub-200 cc motorcycle from the house of HMSI, and will compete in the 180 – 200 cc segment in the Indian market. That being said, the bike faces competition from a range of bikes from Bajaj, TVS, among other similarly priced motorcycles from other manufacturers.

Here is a specifications comparison between the Honda Hornet 2.0 and one of its rivals – the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, take a read to know in detail about the two bikes –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Honda Hornet 2.0 measures 2047 mm in length, 783 mm in width, has a 1355 mm long wheelbase, stands 1064 mm tall and weighs 142 kg. In contrast, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has a length of 2017 mm, a width of 804 mm, a height of 1075 mm, gets a 1363 mm long wheelbase and has a kerb weight of 156 kg.

Dimension Honda Hornet 2.0 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Length 2047 mm 2017 mm Width 783 mm 804 mm Height 1064 mm 1075 mm Wheelbase 1355 mm 1363 mm Kerb weight 142 kg 156 kg

This means that the Hornet 2.0 is 30 mm longer than the Pulsar NS200, however, the latter is 21 mm wider, 9 mm taller and has an 18 mm bigger wheelbase as compared to the former. However, the Hornet 2.0 (142 kg) has a 14 kg weight advantage over the Pulsar NS200 (156 kg).

Powertrain

The Honda Hornet 2.0 draws power from a 184.4 cc, 4-stroke single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that belts out 17.3 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm, along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Engine 184.4 cc 199.5 cc Power 17.3 PS @ 8500 rpm 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm Torque 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm 18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

In contrast, Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 with a bigger 199.5 cc, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DTS-i engine that has a maximum power output of 24.5 PS which is available at 9750 rpm, as well as a peak torque rating of 18.5 Nm at 8000 rpm. Just like the Hornet, the Pulsar NS200’s engine is also mated to a 5-speed transmission. This powertrain makes it way more powerful than the Hornet 2.0 on paper.

Equipment

The Hornet 2.0 gets an LED headlamp, premium gold-finished inverted fork up front along with a monoshock setup at the rear, large fuel tank extensions, a fully digital instrument cluster and a flat one-piece handlebar. Braking duties are taken care of by front and rear petal disc brakes, coupled with single-channel ABS.

The Pulsar NS200 features a muscular styling, and has been equipped with a telescopic front fork with anti-friction bush, along with a rear Nitrox mono shock absorber. The braking setup includes a 300 mm disc up front, and a 230 mm unit at the rear.

Price

Honda is offering the new Hornet 2.0 in two variants priced at Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1.34 lakh (Repsol Edition) respectively. Bajaj Auto retails the Pulsar NS200 at a base price of Rs. 1.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi), which shows that all the differences kept aside, they will be fiercest of rivals in the market.

Comparison Verdict

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is the flagship Pulsar naked sports bike on sale in the country, and has already created its name in the market. With the Hornet 2.0, Honda certainly has a tough job and on paper, it certainly goes down on power while being as premium as the NS200. However, it gets the segment-first USD forks and a better fit and finish.

That being said, the Hornet 2.0 will definitely benefit from Honda’s brand value in the country.