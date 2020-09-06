Honda Hornet 2.0 Detailed In A Brief Walkaround Video

Here, we discuss Honda’s new Hornet 2.0, in terms of design and specifications, with a short video walkaround of the same

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has enjoyed quite a lot of popularity in India’s scooter market, but the same cannot be said for its motorcycle division. To rectify this, the Japanese manufacturer recently launched the Hornet 2.0 in our market. It is a sporty commuter motorcycle, powered by a 184.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

This powerplant is capable of generating a maximum power and torque of 17.26 PS and 15.1 Nm, respectively, and comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The design of the Hornet 2.0 has improved over the original, the Hornet 160R, in several aspects, but retains a few styling elements from the original. The headlights look sharp, as do the X-shaped taillights. All the lights, including the turn indicators, are LED units.

The fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle is 12-litres, which is decent for a city commuter. The tank shrouds add a little muscle to the design, along with the golden upside-down front forks. The bike gets 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 110/70 front tyre and 140/70 rear tyre. There are petal disc brakes on both wheels, 276mm at the front and 220mm at the rear. For safety, single-channel ABS is available on the motorcycle as standard.

The overall dimensions of the Hornet 2.0 are quite small. The seat is also quite compact, and gets a split design. The tail section is quite short and stubby, and there’s a split grab rail there as well. The engine, alloy wheels, and the exhaust system are all blacked-out, which looks quite sporty. The bike has a kerb weight of 142 kg, which is decent for a motorcycle in this segment.

This particular model, shown in the walkaround video, has the Axis Grey Metallic paint scheme. Other paint options include Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Marvel Blue Metallic. As for the features, the Hornet 2.0 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, USD front forks, preload-adjustable monoshock, and single-channel ABS.

The chief competitors to the Honda Hornet 2.0 include the Apache RTR180 and Bajaj Pulsar 180F, both of which are less expensive. In fact, at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Hornet 2.0 is priced very close to the Apache RTR200 4V and Pulsar NS200, both of which are more powerful motorcycles.