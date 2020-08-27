Honda Hornet 2.0 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh

Honda Hornet 2.0 gets USD forks, all-digital instrument console, single-channel ABS system and is said to be based on a new platform

After having to wait for years, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) was expected to introduce a contender for the 200 cc sporty naked motorcycle space but as has often been the case, the reality was different. The Japanese manufacturer will be looking to make a strong statement with the Hornet 2.0 instead, an updated version of the older model.

It is worth noting that the X-Blade’s BSVI version is already out in the market. Honda’s teaser video released a few days ago did come as a surprise and let alone fueled the anticipation of the young customers who seemingly have waited for long. Endorsed to “Fly against the wind”, the Honda Hornet 2.0 does have its features revealed today.

It has a catchy styling to start things off, backed by a host of premium features including upside-down front forks and an all-digital blue backlit instrument console with five-level brightness. The overall design follows a sleek theme with edgy body panels and contrast paint jobs.

As part of celebrating its twenty years of presence in India, Honda has brought in the Hornet 2.0 as it intends to compete in the 180 to 200 cc segment. Based on a new architecture, it comes equipped with a HET PGM-FI engine with claimed best-in-class 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and is said to go from zero to 200 metres in 11.25 seconds.

It is also claimed to have class-leading mid-range torque and performance. The instrument console shows battery volt meter as well. Some of the notable features are dual-petal disc brakes on both ends, single channel ABS system, gold coloured segment-first upside down forks, monoshock rear suspension, sealed chain, tank extensions, 140 mm wider rear tyre and 110 mm front, engine stop switch and hazard switch.

The all-LED lighting system comprises of LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED blinkers. Alongside the new Honda Hornet 2.0 BS6 with HET single-cylinder fuel-injected engine with 184.4 cc capacity also boast features like split seats, newly designed alloy wheels, alloy footpegs, sporty muffler, muscular fuel tank, key hole on the fuel tank and it will be made available in four colour schemes.

It has a kerb weight of 142 kilograms and the seat height stands at 790 mm. The engine produces 17.26 PS at 8,500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Honda has priced the Hornet 2.0 at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be available from the first week of next month.