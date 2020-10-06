Honda H’ness CB350: Top Five Things You Should Know

Honda has recently debuted the retro-inspired H’Ness CB350 in the Indian market, as a Royal Enfield and Jawa competitor

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) has finally introduced its Royal Enfield rival in the Indian market. The brand had been planning to introduce a retro-themed bike in the Indian market for quite some time now. Dubbed the Highness (H’Ness CB350), Honda’s new motorcycle will be sold via its Big Wing dealerships.

The new ‘Highness’ is an India-specific product, and has a few premium features on offer. Here, we made a list of the top five things you should know about the new Honda H’Ness CB350.

1. Design Based On The Original CB350

The Honda CB-series has been around since the 60s, and the new Highness draws its inspiration from these old-timers, but with modern influences. The original CB350 was introduced back in 1968 (discontinued 1974), and had a 350cc parallel-twin engine. There was also a CB350F available from 1972 to 1974, which had a 350cc inline-4 powerplant! The new one, however, is available with a 350cc single-cylinder motor.

2. Brand New Engine

The 348.36cc air-cooled engine is a completely new unit, developed specifically for this motorcycle. This long-stroke motor generates a maximum power of 20.8 HP and a peak power of 30 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The engine focuses on low-end and mid-range torque, similar to Royal Enfield motorcycles.

3. Brand New Chassis

The new Highness CB350 utilises a half-duplex cradle frame, constructed from stainless steel. This is a completely new chassis, developed specifically for this motorcycle. It also sports conventional telescopic forks at the front, and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The front wheel is a 19-inch unit with 100/90 tyre, while the rear has an 18-inch rim with a 130/70 tyre.

4. Torque Control System

The Highness CB350 also has a Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) function. The system monitors the spin on the front and rear wheels, and cuts the engine torque if it detects the rear slipping. You can also switch the system on/off if you wish. Apart from that, there is a slipper and assist clutch on offer as well.

5. Smartphone Connectivity

Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) allows the rider to connect his/her smartphone to the motorcycle’s console, using the HSVC app. This allows the rider to control smartphone functions like accept/decline phone calls, music controls, and turn-by-turn navigation via the handlebar-mounted controls. The system also offers Bluetooth connectivity, and can connect to aftermarket speakers or Bluetooth headsets. This feature is only available in the DLX Pro variant, not the base ‘DLX’ model.