Honda H’ness CB350 & CB350RS Special Editions Launched

Bookings for the Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition have commenced across BigWing dealerships

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the launches of the H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition in the domestic market. The former is priced at Rs. 2,16,356 while the latter costs Rs. 2,19,357 (both prices, ex-showroom). They are introduced following a set of teaser videos released a couple of days ago and they come in to attract customers during this festive season.

The Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and Honda CB350RS New Hue Edition can be booked at the brand’s BigWing dealerships across the country exclusively and customer deliveries will commence soon. Speaking of the new special editions, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“We are delighted to launch new H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition in India ahead of the auspicious festive season. Ever since their market debut, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc retro motorcycles have pleased the Indian customers with their modern classic charm and spirited performance. We are confident that the launch of these specially curated motorcycles will further amplify their appeal among the buyers.”

Model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition Rs. 2,16,356 CB350RS New Hue Edition Rs. 2,19,357

The prices of both motorcycles are not different from their respective top-spec standard variants and they come with visual enhancements. The Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition has been done up in a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme along with sportier body graphics and Legacy Edition badge on the fuel tank, inspired by the iconic CB350 of the 1970s.

The Honda CB350RS New Hue Edition boasts Sports Red and Athletic Blue Metalic hues with new graphics on the fuel tank and stripes on the front and rear wheels as well as fenders. The enhanced appeal is accompanied by body-coloured rear grab rails and a headlight cover and both special editions feature LED lighting all around.

Other equipment highlights are an analogue-digital instrument cluster with Honda’s voice control system and an assist slipper clutch, besides Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). With no mechanical changes, the familiar 348.36 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder, BSVI OBD2 compliant, FI engine produces 15.5kW maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. HMSI is also offering a 10-year warranty package (3-year standard and 7-year optional) for them too.