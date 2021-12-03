Honda H’ness Anniversary Edition, CB300R To Launch At 2021 IBW

Both Honda CB300R and H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition will go on sale in India via Honda’s BigWing Dealership network

The organisers of India Bike Week 2021 recently shared some extremely interesting details, which now seem to have been redacted. At the event (scheduled to be held from December 4 to December 5), Honda is planning to launch two models in India – H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition and CB300R. Interestingly, the manufacturer is yet to put out an official word on the matter though.

The Anniversary Edition of the Honda CB350 H’ness is expected to get a special paint option/livery, and will likely be priced at a tiny premium over the regular version. We expect it to be based on the DLX Pro variant of the bike, and it will get the same features and equipment on offer. The mechanicals will remain completely unchanged as well.

Honda CB350 H’ness Anniversary Edition will be powered by the same 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the regular model. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 21.07 PS and a maximum torque of 30 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch available as standard.

As for Honda CB300R, it will likely be identical to the older model, sold in India back in 2019-2020. It will have the same neo-retro design as before, and the same premium hardware as well. The only difference will be the emissions compliance; the 2022 CB300R will be BS6/Euro V compliant.

The older, BS4-compliant Honda CB300R used to be powered by a 286.01cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 30.45 PS and 27.4 Nm on tap. The BS6 version will likely lose a few fractions of the peak power due to the stricter emissions compliance. The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

We’re not sure if the 2022 Honda CB300R will be a CKD model like before, or if the brand will manufacture it locally in India. Considering Honda’s aggressive plans for the expansion of its BigWing dealer network, we wouldn’t be surprised with the latter decision. The CB300R would be a great addition to the Japanese manufacturers premium motorcycle lineup in the Indian market.