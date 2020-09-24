Honda HIGHNESS First Teaser Video Out; Launch On September 30

Honda Highness cruiser will go on sale on September 30 and it will likely compete against Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Ever since Honda2Wheelers announced the invite, the buzz surrounding its upcoming motorcycle has been on the high. The Japanese manufacturer launched the Hornet 2.0 in place of the Hornet 160R to compete in 180-200 cc naked streetfighter segment and on September 30, another new model bound for the premium Big Wing dealerships is arriving.

From our analysis of the exhaust note, it is almost certain to be a cruiser and it will be positioned in the sub 500 cc segment. The first teaser video of the ‘Honda Highness’ released yesterday shows the same exhaust note as a bunch of people were amazed by its looks without revealing what it is. It must be noted that Royal Enfield will more likely launch the Thunderbird 350 replacing Meteor 350 next month.

Whether the Highness cruiser from Honda will act as its direct rival or not is yet to be known. Since it will be sold through the Big Wing network, the chances of it being a 300 cc motorcycle are low. As the Meteor 350 will sit in the 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning the Highness around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) wouldn’t make sense.

Thus, we expect the Highness to be based on the Honda Rebel series in the 500 cc range. It could adopt the platform and underpinnings from the Rebel 500 or the Rebel 300. The retro design language with a laid back attitude, relaxed handlebar setup and upright riding position will likely be part of the package. If it is a 500 cc motorcycle, expect the price tag to be around Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The supposed price is justifiable in the mid-capacity segment to rival RE Interceptor 650 and Harley-Davidson Street 750. Low seating position, round shaped LED headlamp, retro-inspired LED turn signals and LED tail lamp, short fenders, raked USD front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, sculpted fuel tank, digital instrument cluster, wide seat, etc could be available.

In addition, a dual-channel ABS system and slipper clutch are also expected as it will be a premium motorcycle. The Honda Highness could use the same 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine from the Rebel 500. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 45.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 44.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.