Honda Forza 350 Maxi Scooter Unveiled, India Bound?

Honda Forza 350 uses a new 329.6 cc single-cylinder four-value liquid-cooled engine and gets new colour schemes

Honda has introduced the Forza 350 in the Thai market and it has its prices starting from THB 1,73,500 (Rs 4.16 lakh) for the Standard variant and it goes up to THB 1,82,900 (Rs 4.35 lakh) for the Touring model. The maxi scooter segment is highly popular in the Asian markets and the new Forza 350 comes with minor improvements over the previous model.

The 2020 Honda Forza 350 gets new paint schemes and it has large dimensions with wide seat for the rider and stepped up arrangement for the pillion. The grey and black finishes enhance the body colours used and the front portion gets an aggressive headlamp. Some of the key highlights in the new Forza 350 are sporty body panels, black alloy wheels and alloy finished grab rail.

When looking from the sides, the maxi scooter’s overall long wheelbase can be clearly seen. It gets an electrically adjustable windscreen that can be raised by 150 mm, USD charger in the in the cubby hole behind the front apron, a digital/analogue instrument console, keyless ignition, LED tail lamp, indicators and headlamp among other features.

The Touring-spec 2020 Honda Forza 350 comes with a top box as standard. The underseat storage is capable of giving space to two helmets. The maxi scooter is underpinned by the same platform as the Forza 300. Constructed on a steel tubular frame, the Forza 350 is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin adjustable shock absorbers at the back.

Up front, the wheel size stands at 15 inches and the rear has it at 14 inches with disc brakes on both ends and a dual-channel ABS system. As for the performance, it uses a 329.6 cc single-cylinder four-value liquid-cooled engine replacing the 279 cc unit. It was good enough to generate a maximum power output of 25.1 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 27.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,750 rpm.

The power and torque figures are expected to be more than that of the outgoing powertrain. It is connected to a CVT transmission with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system. The Forza 300 did not receive a good response in India and whether the new Forza 350 will be considered for India or not is yet unknown.