Some of the key brands that won’t be available at the 2020 Auto Expo are Honda Cars India, Ford, Bajaj, Fiat, Jeep, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, etc

It is no secret that the automotive industry has been experiencing a major slowdown through 2019 and resultantly, job losses, production cuts and shutting down of dealerships are seen across the country. Another huge implication can be seen on the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo next February as several big guns are opted to stay out compared to 2018.

The 2020 Auto Expo will be hosted from February 7, 2020 and some manufacturers have confirmed their participation while others have not. The biennial motoring show has been a place of the global premieres of many concepts and new models having local as well as significance over the years, and this year won’t be any different either.

However, several top-notch brands have decided to not be in the event including Honda Cars India, Bajaj Auto, Ford, FCA (Fiat and Jeep), Yamaha and Royal Enfield along with luxury brands Jaguar Land Rover Audi. The noticeable absence from next year’s motoring show is Honda Cars India, which greeted the public last time out debuting the second-gen Amaze and Sports EV concept.

Brands like Toyota, TVS Motor Company, Nissan, Datsun, Renault, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Motoroyale promoting brands like MV Agusta, Norton and Hyosung are yet to confirm their participation. On the other hand, companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra will grace the event as they are destined to make an impact.

Volkswagen and Skoda skipped the 2018 edition but they will make their presence felt this time around and are expected to showcase the MQB A0 IN platform-based models under the India 2.0 project that would make or break their progress in the domestic market. The recent debutants, MG and Kia, will also have their pavilions in the grand stage.

In 2018, Kia appeared displaying its entire range besides the SP Concept that spawned the Seltos. MG is expected to bring in the India-bound ZS EV and other models from the global range. As with every passing Auto Expo, expect a few surprises from the brands up their sleeves come February as well.