Honda February 2022 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda Cars India registered a cumulative domestic tally of 7,187 units in the month of February 2022 as against 9,324 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 22.9 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer posted a 2.4 per cent market share against 3 per cent on a YoY basis with a drop of 0.6 per cent last month.

The brand finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ sales table and compared to the previous month of Jan 2022 with 10,427 units, an MoM negative volume growth of 31.1 per cent was seen. The Honda Amaze compact sedan was the most sold model within the company’s domestic portfolio as 3,405 units were recorded against 4,939 units.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 31 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 5,395 units, a MoM decline of 37 per cent was also noted. Last year, Honda introduced the mildly facelifted version of the Amaze in India. The Honda City finished in the second position with 2,836 units against 2,524 units in Feb 2021.

Honda Models (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Honda Amaze (-31%) 3,405 4,939 2. Honda City (12%) 2,836 2,524 3. Honda WR-V (-51%) 489 1,004 4. Honda Jazz (-47%) 457 856

The midsize sedan encountered a YoY volume increase of 12 per cent as the fifth generation has been well received amongst customers and it currently leads the way in its space. The City was also the only Honda model to manage positive YoY sales growth last month. The Honda WR-V finished in the second position with 489 units against 1,004 units.

The crossover competes against a host of sub-four-metre SUVs in the country and last month, a YoY sales decline of 51 per cent was recorded. The WR-V posted a near flat growth when compared to January 2022 as 494 units were sold in that period. The Honda Jazz finished in the fourth position with 457 units against 856 units in Feb 2021.

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 47 per cent. The Jazz competes against Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza locally. In the first month of this calendar year, Honda sold 588 units of the Jazz and thus a 22 per cent MoM volume de-growth was noted.