Honda EM1 e: Electric Scooter Unveiled At EICMA 2022 – 40KM Range

The new Honda EM1 e: will be the first Honda electric scooter for the European market and is likely to make its Indian debut in late 2023

Honda recently unveiled a number of new products at the EICMA 2022 including the CMX1100 Rebel and the CL500 Scrambler. In addition to this, the brand also showcased the Honda EM1 e: electric scooter at the event and is soon expected to bring it to the Indian market. The scooter utilises the same battery-swapping technology that is currently being tested in the country.

To start with, this new electric moped scooter is expected to feature a hub motor which makes it suitable for short city commutes. Furthermore, it is expected to be a low-speed scooter with a top speed of around 50 kmph. From what we know so far, this new Honda electric scooter will get the same Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) swappable battery tech that the brand is currently testing and developing for the Indian market.

This battery pack will help the scooter boast a claimed range of around 40-50 km on a single charge and will be backed by a widespread swappable battery network. The swappable battery pack will ensure that the downtime for charging is equivalent to refuelling a petrol-powered scooter.

Despite being a moped-style electric scooter, the new EM1 e: does not get pedals and features a subtle and elegant styling that might remind you of the Honda U-Go. Likewise, it also shares its underpinnings with the U-Go electric scooter and will ride on 10-inch rear wheels and 12-inch front wheels.

It also features telescopic front suspension and disc brakes at the front. Needless to say, the new Honda EM1 e: electric scooter gets all LED lights and a digital instrument console with a simple LCD unit to conserve the battery charge.

The Japanese brand aims to position this electric scooter as an easy and fun urban commuter over short distances and will first launch it in Europe. This scooter is also expected to make its Indian debut in late 2023 but Honda is yet to comment on the official launch timeline of the EM1 e: electric scooter in India.