Honda Elevate (WR-V) Field Explorer Concept Revealed

Honda Field Explorer concept of the new WR-V (Elevate in India) will be showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 in January

Midway through last month, Honda unveiled the Elevate as the new-gen WR-V in its home market of Japan. It is worth noting that the midsize SUV is produced at Honda’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan and exported to Japan. The first generation Honda WR-V was introduced in India and Brazil simultaneously in March 2017 and was based on the Jazz premium hatchback.

While the second-gen Honda WR-V debuted in Indonesia in November 2022, it did not make its way to India. Currently, no compact SUV is sold by the Japanese auto major in India but the speculations on a brand new offering have often floated on the internet. The Elevate has been well received by customers since its debut and is available alongside the Amaze and City sedans in India.

Honda has now officially announced that it will be showcasing the Field Explorer concept of the new WR-V (Elevate in India) at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, scheduled to take place between January 12 and 14. It will be accompanied by the HONDA Accord e:HEV Sports Line. Honda says the concept will be the first model to feature a coordinated “tough style” exterior with genuine Honda accessories for the SUV.

It is said to follow Honda’s exhibition theme, which is “Honda DNA”. The concept will depict the toughness of the new WR-V according to Honda and it has a muscular presence courtesy of the new black finished grille section, a new roof rack, blackened alloy wheels and more prominent black cladding all around. The window line and the skid plate are also painted in black shade.

In Japan, the new Honda WR-V will be available in three variants and it gets an all-black interior theme with different upholstery compared to the India-spec version. It derives power from the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired only with a CVT in Japan.

Honda plans to sell 3,000 units of the new WR-V every month in its homeland. It measures a length of 4,312 mm, a width of 1,790 mm and a height of 1,650 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,650 mm. It boasts a turning radius of 5.2 metres, a ground clearance of 220 mm and a bootspace capacity of 458 litres. The all-electric version of the Elevate will arrive in India in 2026.