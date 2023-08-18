Honda Elevate VS Rivals – Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Honda Elevate is the latest entrant in the mid-size SUV segment and it is set to compete against a number of well-established players. Let’s compare their fuel efficiency figures

Honda Cars India has debuted the Elevate in the Indian market, marking its entry into the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. While the official launch is slated for September 2023, all the specs of the SUV are already out including the fuel efficiency figures. As for our domestic market is concerned, the stakes on the mileage are very high and it is one of the most crucial aspects when considering a new vehicle.

In the era of rising fuel prices, the fuel efficiency figures carry even more weight as the customers expect the cars to be lighter in their pockets during the course of ownership. So, let’s see how the Elevate stacks up against its rivals in terms of fuel efficiency.

To begin with, the Honda Elevate is only available with the naturally aspirated 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine. So, we will only be comparing apples to apples which means that only the naturally aspirated petrol counterparts will be considered for this comparison.

Model Displacement Power Torque Transmission Fuel Efficiency Honda Elevate 1.5 litre i-VTEC Petrol 121 bhp 145 Nm 6-Speed MT/CVT MT-15.31 kmpl CVT-16.92 kmpl Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5 litre K15C NA Petrol (Mild-Hybrid) 103 bhp 137 Nm 5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT MT-21.11 kmpl AT-20.58 kmpl Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1.5 litre K15C NA Petrol (Mild-Hybrid) 103 bhp 137 Nm 5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT MT-21.11 kmpl AT-20.58 kmpl Kia Seltos Smartstream G1.5 litre Petrol 115 bhp 114 Nm 6-Speed MT/CVT MT-17 kmpl CVT-17.7 kmpl Hyundai Creta 1.5 litre MPi NA Petrol 115 bhp 114 Nm 6-Speed MT/CVT MT-16.8 kmpl CVT-16.9 kmpl Skoda Kushaq 1.0 litre TSI Petrol 115 bhp 178 Nm 6-Speed MT/6-Speed AT MT-19.76 kmpl AT-18.09 kmpl Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 litre TSI Petrol 115 bhp 178 Nm 6-Speed MT/6-Speed AT MT-19.87 kmpl AT-18.15 kmpl

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are an exception here as both the German SUVs are only available with turbo-petrol engines and we will be considering their 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine as the power figures are comparable.

Taking a look at the detailed table, it is very clear that Elevate returns the least fuel economy amongst its competitors. The Japanese siblings, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the segment.

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have taken the second spot, followed by the Korean cousins, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It is very important to note that the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are the least powerful SUV, while the Elevate has the highest power output of 121 bhp in this comparison.