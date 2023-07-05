Honda Elevate Variant Wise Features, Expected Prices & Mileage

Honda Elevate will go on sale in September 2023 and it will be available in a total of four variants namely SV, V, VX and ZX

Honda Cars India started accepting bookings for the Elevate officially yesterday as it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 21,000. The prices of the midsize SUV will be announced this September and it will start reaching dealerships in the coming months. The Honda Elevate will be available in a total of four variants namely SV, V, VX and ZX.

The five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross and MG Astor in the highly competitive segment. It will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque.

It will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit. The Honda Elevate is expected to carry a competitive price tag courtesy of high localisation as it is underpinned by the same architecture as the fifth-generation City. The prices of the entry-level variant will likely be around Rs. 11 lakh while the top-spec trim could cost around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

We can expect the claimed mileage of the Elevate to be around Rs. 17-18 kmpl. The base SV trim will feature dual front airbags as standard, 16-inch steel wheels, LED projector headlights, LED taillights, push-button engine start/stop, automatic air conditioning system, beige fabric upholstery, etc. Moving up the range, the Honda Elevate V trim will come with more premium features over the SV.

Some of the highlights are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, in-car connected tech, four-speaker audio, a multifunctional steering wheel, reverse parking camera, etc. The CVT transmission will be available right from the V variant.

The features the Honda Elevate VX trim gains over the V trim are six-speaker audio, a seven-inch semi-digital instrument console, wireless charging facility, LED fog lights, single-pane sunroof, larger 17-inch alloy wheels, electrically foldable ORVMs and lane watch camera. Only the range-topping ZX variant will be sold with dual-tone exterior shades.

A total of ten colour schemes will be available (seven single-tone and three dual-tone): Radiant Red, Phoenix Orange (exclusive to ZX) and Platinum White are the monotone options but they can be specified with a contrasting black roof while Golden Brown, Obsidian Blue, Lunar Silver and Meteroid Gray remain single-tone.

The top-end ZX will be equipped with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, brown leather upholstery, auto-dimming and day/night IRVM, soft-touch dashboard finish, Honda Sensing suite of ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, eight-speaker audio and six airbags amongst others.