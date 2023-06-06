Honda Elevate SUV Breaks Cover, Bookings To Open Next Month

Honda Elevate takes design inspiration from the global CR-V and WR-V and is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City

Honda Cars India has today unveiled the much-awaited Elevate in New Delhi. The midsize SUV is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and it has an overall length of around 4.3 metres. The Honda Elevate will go on sale during this festive season in the domestic market and it will be available with a 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine. The official bookings will commence next month.

The Honda Elevate will be positioned in a highly competitive segment as it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others. The five-seater will be offered in an expansive range and customers can choose from multiple paint schemes.

The Elevate will accompany the City and Amaze sedans in the brand’s local portfolio. It has several commonalities with the latest City but is more advanced in a lot of ways. For instance, it boasts a more premium cabin with the presence of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a seven-inch HD colour TFT meter.

Honda Elevate Dimensions Measurements Length 4,312 mm Width 1,790 mm Height 1,650 mm Wheelbase 2,650 mm Bootspace 458 litres

The equipment list will comprise a two-tone black and beige cabin theme, an automatic climate control system, adjustable headrests, driver and co-passenger seats with power adjustability, rear air conditioning vents, six airbags, ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, a host of electronic aids, single pane sunroof, a cooled glovebox, reversing camera, multiple storage spaces and charging ports for greater practicality, etc.

The Honda Elevate takes plenty of design inspiration from the latest CR-V and WR-V. The upright nose section comprises a prominent grille section, sleek headlamps with sporty LED Daytime Running Lights, a busy bumper section, wide air inlet, aggressive bonnet structure, raked front windshield, tall pillars, a flat roofline that slightly angles towards the rear, newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, muscular side body cladding and wheel arches, sturdy roof rails, pronounced lines and creases.

Honda Elevate Engine Specifications Engine 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission Six-Speed MT/CVT

The rear looks almost identical to the global WR-V with inverted L-shaped LED tail lamp signatures, a slightly sculpted bootlid, and so on. The 1.5L gasoline mill develops a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque as in the City. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT is an option.

The Elevate is expected to make a strong impact in the midsize SUV segment and it could be priced competitively considering that the platform and engine are already heavily localised in India. The 1.5L strong hybrid e:HEV petrol unit could join the lineup at a later date.

The Level 2 ADAS tech enables collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, auto high beam, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, etc. Other safety highlights are lane watch camera, rear seat reminder, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, and so on. The Elevate also has smartwatch connectivity and Honda Connect app functionality.