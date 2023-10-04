Elevate Outsells City & Amaze To Help Honda Post 13% Growth

Honda Elevate posted a total of 5,685 units as it contributed to 58 per cent of the total sales in the month of September 2023

Honda Cars India recorded a domestic tally of 9,861 units in the month of September 2023 as against 8,714 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of 13.2 per cent. The Japanese brand finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a market share of 2.7 per cent as against 2.5 per cent with a growth of 0.2 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of August 2023 with 7,880 units, Honda registered a MoM sales surge of just over 25 per cent. This was mainly due to the good sales numbers garnered by the recently launched Elevate. Honda’s entry into the midsize SUV segment has long been anticipated and the Elevate has so far proven to be worth the wait.

Competitively priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Elevate competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. Last month, the five-seater posted a total of 5,685 units as it contributed to 58 per cent of the total sales.

In its first month of August 2023, the Elevate managed a total of 2,822 units and in comparison doubled its volumes last month. The Elevate outsold the Amaze and City and helped the brand to record just over 13 per cent YoY growth. In the first half of FY24, Honda recorded 37,658 units as against 47,163 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 20 per cent.

However, in August and September, Honda got back to posting positive YoY growth courtesy of the Elevate’s contribution and it will undoubtedly play a significant role in increasing the brand’s volume sales in the remaining part of this FY. The Honda Elevate is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and it derives power from a 1.5L NA four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque, and it will be paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT. The midsize SUV takes design cues from the global crop of Honda SUVs such as WR-V and CR-V and it comes with features such as a floating 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone cabin theme, ADAS tech, six airbags and so on.