Honda Elevate Now Available To Buy At CSD Stores Across India

Honda Elevate is now sold alongside the City and Amaze in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country for the Indian Armed Forces

Honda Cars India has today announced that the members of the Indian Armed Forces can purchase the Elevate in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country. The Japanese manufacturer says the availability of the midsize SUV in CSD stores alongside the City and Amaze underscores its commitment to providing premium automotive solutions to the armed forces community.

Speaking of which, Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Extending Honda Elevate availability to our uniformed heroes is a privilege. This initiative reinforces our commitment to supporting those who serve our nation by offering them access to top-quality Honda products.”

The Honda Elevate was launched in September 2023 in India and it has been well received by customers. It is currently the best-selling Honda passenger vehicle in the domestic market and rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others in the competitive segment.

The Elevate is also exported to several global markets from the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and is retailed as the WR-V in Japan. A few days ago, the five-seater was introduced in South Africa as well. The midsize SUV is underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-generation City sedan and derives power from the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder I-VTEC petrol engine.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed CVT auto. The Elevate boasts the largest bootspace in its segment and the highest ground clearance. It measures a length of 4,312 mm, a width of 1,790 mm, a height of 1,650 mm and a wheelbase of 2,650 mm.

It has a claimed fuel economy of 15.31 kmpl and 16.92 kmpl for manual and CVT transmission choices respectively. The equipment list comprises two-tone diamond cut 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch HD full-colour TFT meter cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, six airbags in the top-end variant, Honda Sensing Suite enabling ADAS tech, etc.