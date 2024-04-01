Honda Elevate & City Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard In India

Honda Cars India Limited has announced new safety features for all its cars, part of which includes all variants of City and Elevate getting 6 airbags and 3-point seatbelts as standard

In a bold step towards safety of its passengers, Honda has made 6 airbags, 3-point emergency locking retractor (ELR) seat belts, and seat belt reminders for all 5 seats as standard on all the variants of the City and Elevate. Some of the other new features include the Elevate getting adjustable head restraints for all 5 passengers, vanity mirror for driver and co-driver, an analogue-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display.

On the City, you have a new 4.2-inch TFT display for the instrument console on the base SV variant, while the VX comes with an improved 8-speaker sound system and rear sun blinds. This comes at a cost (obviously), which means the Honda Elevate which was previously selling at a price range of Rs 11.69-16.31 lakh, is now available from Rs 11.91-16.43 lakh.

The Honda City’s base model is now more expensive by Rs 26k, and available for Rs 12.08 lakh, while the top end version gets a Rs 5k hike and is sold at Rs 16.35 lakh. The Honda Amaze and City e:HEV are not left out as well, so they get seat belt reminders for all 5 seats as standard.

The Amaze’s variants are now reshuffled, and the base variant has been discontinued which means the compact sedan now starts from Rs 7.93 – 9.86 lakh. The City Hybrid is now available only in one variant which is the top-end ZX and is priced at Rs 20.55 lakh.

There are no changes in the mechanical department of all of these cars. The Honda City and Elevate will be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 121bhp of power and 145Nm of torque. The City Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine which provides a combined output of 126bhp.

The Honda Amaze comes equipped with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is good for 90bhp of power and 110Nm of torque.