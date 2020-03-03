Honda Dispatches 7,269 Units Of BSVI Cars In February 2020

Last month, Honda sold a total of 7,269 units as against 13,527 units during the same month last year

Honda Cars India has today announced that it has dispatched about 7,269 units of BSVI compliant vehicles in the month of February 2020 in the local market. The models are petrol versions of the Amaze, City, CR-V and Civic. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the dispatches of the BSVI Amaze diesel will commence from next month onwards.

The brand further stated that it is in the process of “sequentially introducing BS-6 variants” across rest of its portfolio in the near future. In the second month of the new year, Honda also exported 64 units to foreign countries. Honda is determined to enhance the supplies of the BSVI models to bring the waiting period of its customers.

By the end of last month, Honda’s dealership network across India has only negligible stock of BSIV cars as they are being aggressively liquidated. The company began the process of supplying the BSVI cars from January onwards and in its production facility only the cars complying with more such emission standards are being produced since January 2020.

Overall, Honda retailed 13,527 units in February 2019 and in comparison 46 per cent sales decline was registered. The company banks big on the launch of the new generation Honda City scheduled to enter the domestic market sooner rather than later. It features a whole host of exterior and interior updates, back up by the presence of new equipment onboard.

The front fascia of the 2020 Honda City comes with redesigned grille, sleeker LED headlamps, revised bumper and upmarket chrome touches. On the sides, there will be a set of newly designed diamond cut alloy wheels, restyled LED tail lamps with new graphics, updated bumper and so on.

Stepping inside the cabin, you will be greeted with upgraded dashboard and centre console and the packed features list will concentrate on enhancing the comfort, convenience and safety of the driver as well as passengers. It will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris.