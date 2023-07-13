Honda Dio 125 Launched In India At Rs. 83,400

Honda Dio 125 is equipped with the same 125 cc engine found in other scooters; has a sporty appearance

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the launch of the all-new Dio 125 in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 83,400 for the base Standard variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 91,300 for the Smart top-end model (ex-showroom, pan India). It is available with a special warranty package of ten years.

The Honda Dio nameplate has been around for over two decades and is extremely popular amongst young riders known for racking good volume numbers and the 125 cc version further accentuates its appeal. Speaking on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers. Beyond powerful engine, Dio 125 features enhanced sporty design and cutting-edge technology including globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key*. Its best-in-class convenience sets it above the competition, ensuring that our customers enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience.”

The Honda Dio 125 gets a sporty design with an edgy-looking headlamp and a sleek position lamp. The dual outlet muffler with chrome cover adds to the sporty nature and the exhaust note. The aggressive-looking tail lamp, new split grab rail, wave disk brake along with alloy wheels, fresh new graphics and bold new logo.

The Smart Key variant apparently comes with features such as Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe: The Dio 125 is equipped with a mapped ECU which acts as a security device by electronically matching (ID) between the ECU and Smart Key preventing vehicle theft. The smart key also has an immobilizer system.

It derives power from the trusted 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled Fi engine that is OBD2 compliant. The equipment list comprises an all-digital meter with three real-time informatics: range, average fuel economy and real-time mileage. The idling stop system automatically switches the engine off at the traffic light and other brief stops and thus improving mileage.

The Honda Dio 125 also gains a side stand with an engine inhibitor, telescopic suspension with a 12-inch front wheel, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension, dual function switch, two lid fuel opening System, front pocket for storage, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, Lock Mod which facilitates 5 in 1 function, etc.

It has a ground clearance of 171 mm and the understorage capacity is rated at 18 litres. The colour schemes in which the scooter has been made available are Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic and Sports Red.