Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India At Rs. 29.49 Lakh

The special edition Honda CR-V features plenty of cosmetic changes to the interior and exterior, in order to attract more buyers

Honda Cars India Ltd has launched a new limited edition version of its flagship SUV in India, the CR-V. The Honda CR-V Special Edition is priced at Rs. 29.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is a premium of Rs. 1.22 lakh over the regular model. To spice things up, the Japanese carmaker has given the new model a minor makeover, which includes aesthetic changes inside-out.

The Special Edition CR-V is based on the facelifted model, which is already on sale in a few international markets. It features a redesigned front and rear bumper, a blacked-out front grille with a thin chrome line running horizontally on it. The vehicle gets less chrome treatment on the exterior in general, compared to the regular version. It also features LED headlights, LED foglamps, and auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

In the cabin, the new model gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), a 4-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and Honda Lane Watch Assist. The CR-V Special Edition also offers a gesture-operated power tailgate, cornering headlamps, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

As for safety features, the SUV offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver attention monitor, reverse parking camera, hill start assist, and electronic stability control. There are five colour options available here – Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Radiant Red, and Lunar Silver Metallic.

There haven’t been any changes to the mechanicals of the CR-V; the special edition is powered by a 2.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor pushes out a maximum power of 154 HP and a peak torque of 189 Nm, and comes paired to a CVT only, which sends power to the front wheels.

With the new Honda CR-V Special Edition, the Japanese carmaker wishes to lure in more customers during this festive season. Not only that, but the rest of Honda’s car lineup is also available with plenty of deals and discounts, to help boost sales.