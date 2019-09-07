Honda Civic Vs Hyundai Elantra Vs Toyota Corolla Altis – Specs Comparison

Honda Civic take on the likes of Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra and it has made a big impact in the opening two months

Honda Civic made a comeback to the Indian market space on March 7, 2019. The Honda Civic takes on the likes of the Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra and the tenth generation executive sedan is an all-new product and bears no resemblance to the Civic that was available previously till 2012. Here is a comparison between the three sedans:

Honda Civic Vs Hyundai Elantra Vs Toyota Corolla

The tenth-generation Honda Civic looks extremely good and gets an aggressive design all-around. The car gets a thick chrome grille at the front with elongated headlamps on each side. The Civic also gets good looking alloy wheels and a sloping-type roof that gives it a notchback look. The all-new Civic looks extremely aggressive and gets huge split tail lamps. The all-new Civic measures 4,556mm in length, 1,752mm in width, and 1,435mm in height. It gets a 2,700mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 170mm.

The Hyundai Elantra gets the family design with the huge trapezoidal grille at the front with sleek headlamps on either side. It gets a strong body design with deep creases on the sides. The Elantra gets a subtle and sophisticated design. At the rear, it gets sleek split tail lamps with unique elements inside. It gives an identity to the Elantra.

The Toyota Corolla Altis is the best-selling sedan in the segment and is very popular in the segment. The Corolla Altis gets a sleek front grille that extends to form the headlamps and DRLs. It also gets a large air dam in the bumper with fog lamps placed on either end.

At the rear, the Altis gets a plain, simple and very premium design with split tail lamps. The Corolla Altis looks the most sophisticated and classy of all while the Honda Civic looks the most aggressive of all three and it is the best here.

Honda Civic Vs Hyundai Elantra Vs Toyota Corolla Altis engine

Honda Civic, for the first time, gets a diesel engine in the Indian market. The Honda Civic is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine powering the all-new Honda Civic is a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine that produces a maximum power of 141 PS and 174 Nm.

The diesel engine is the same as the one we see in the all-new CR-V and it produces a maximum power of 120 PS and 300 Nm in the Civic. The petrol engine is mated to a CVT auto while the diesel uses a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Elantra also gets powered by both petrol and diesel engine options in the Indian market. There is a 1.6-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 126 Bhp and peak torque of 260 Nm. The petrol unit is a 2.0-litre displacement, four-pot engine that generates a maximum power of 150 Bhp and 192 Nm. Both petrol and diesel engine options of the Elantra offer a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Toyota Corolla’s diesel engine is the least powerful in the segment but it is also the most efficient. It gets a 1.4-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 87 Bhp and 205 Nm. It only gets a manual transmission with the diesel engine option. There is a 1.8-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum of 138 Bhp and 173 Nm. The petrol versions get an option of 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda has made a strong impact in its opening couple of months in the domestic market by topping the segment with ease. In March 2019, the executive sedan garnered more than 2,200 unit sales and occupied 80 per cent of the total segment volume and the following saw convincing domination as well. Its momentum is expected to continue into this calendar year.