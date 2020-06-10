Honda Civic Is The Malaysian Police’s New Choice

Malaysian Police is set to receive 425 units of the Honda Civic 1.8 S, which costs MYR 1,13,600 (INR 20.10 lakh) without the specific changes required to convert it into a patrolling vehicle

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recently ordered 425 units of the Honda Civic to join its forces for taking on patrolling and enforcement duties for the country’s police force. The handing over ceremony was held at the ministry of home affairs headquarters located in Putrajaya, last week.

However, delivery of the entire lot to PDRM wasn’t possible due to the Movement Control Order currently in place in the country. Hence, the delivery has been postponed for now. On the occasion, Honda Malaysia’s CEO, Toichi Ishiyama, said, “We are delighted that we are now able to deliver these new mobile patrol and enforcement vehicles which are expected to assist in the tasks and responsibilities of the police force in effectively responding to emergencies, maintaining law and order,”

The Honda Civic S that will be supplied to the Malaysian police comes equipped with a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 141 PS of maximum power, along with 174 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the front wheels with the help of a CVT auto gearbox.

The Honda Civic 1.8 S costs MYR 1,13,600 (Rs 20.10 lakh approx), without the police livery, which means that 425 units would cost the police MYR 48,280,000, which converts to about Rs 85.42 crore! The car comes in a white colour and bears special police livery in blue, yellow and red. It also gets a blue light bar placed on the top of the roof.

Other styling features of the car includes LED headlamps, front fog lamps, body-coloured door handles and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Honda Civic patrol car will additionally be equipped with RMPNet communication equipment, mobile digital video recorder, and a dashcam.

Previously, PDRM had asked GoAuto to supply 425 units of Toyota Corolla Altis to be used as their patrol vehicle in order to replace the aging Proton Wira and Proton Waja. C-segment sedans seem to work best for the Malaysian police.