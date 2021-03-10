Honda City Sales Grow By 101% In February 2021

The Honda City was the most sold mid-size sedan in India in February 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 101 per cent

Honda Cars India has the Amaze and City as its top-selling models in the domestic market over a long period of time. Despite the drop in popularity of the sedans across different segments in general courtesy of the compact and mid-size SUVs, Honda’s reliance on the sedan duo has not changed and both of them were responsible for the major chunk of volumes last month as well.

The Japanese manufacturer finished in the eighth position in the overall manufacturers’ standings in February 2021 ahead of Ford, MG, Nissan, Volkswagen, FCA and Skoda. It garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 9,324 units as against 7,269 units during the same period in 2020 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 28.3 per cent by securing a 3 per cent market share.

The Amaze sat on top of the sales table within the brand’s domestic range and the City finished in the second position with 2,524 units in February 2021 as against 1,256 units during the same period in 2020 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 101 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2021 with 3,667 units, the C-segment sedan recorded a 31 per cent negative MoM sales growth.

on its sedan duo of City and Amaze for gaining volumes in the domestic market. While the Civic was also leading the segment, it had to be discontinued as the brand ceased operations at its Greater Noida plant. The most important launch of the Japanese manufacturer in the last CY was the new generation City as it tried to revive the mid-size sedan segment as a whole.

The fifth-generation Honda City entered the Indian automotive scenes in July 2020 and it did help in a decent recovery for the mid-size sedan segment as a whole. The brand’s longest-running nameplate received a redesigned exterior and interior, alongside the addition of a host of new features and technologies. It became more premium as well in terms of pricing.

It continues to derive power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Some of the key features offered in the Honda City are a touchscreen infotainment system with Honda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT display, Vehicle Stability Assist, Alexa support, and so on.