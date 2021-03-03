Honda City-Rivaling Citroen CC26 Sedan Set For Launch In 2023

Citroen CC26 sedan will likely be launched after the introduction of the CC21 sub-compact SUV and the CC24 mid-size SUV in the Indian market

Citroen recently revealed the India-spec C5 Aircross SUV, its first offering for the Indian market which is all set to be launched in the country this month. However, the French automaker already has plans of launching a range of other cars in the country. Under its C-Cubed program for India, Citroen will be launching a total of three new cars which will be designed and developed in the country itself.

The three Citroen products that are in the pipeline include a sub-4m SUV (CC21) that will join the ever-growing segment, a mid-size SUV (CC24) to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment; as well as a C-segment sedan that will put up against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Yaris in the market.

Internally codenamed CC26, the mid-size sedan is expected to be launched in the country in 2023, after Citroen has launched the CC21 and CC24. While the demand for C-segment sedans has drastically reduced owing to the increasing popularity of similarly priced SUVs, it looks like Citroen wants to have a diverse line-up and believes the CC26 can perform well.

As of now, Citroen has a total of 10 dealerships in India, but the number is expected to only double in the next two years. Instead, the French carmaker is planning to focus largely on digital platforms as well as mobile outlets. Talking about the C5 Aircross, Citroen’s first offering in India, the mid-size SUV will go up against the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in the market.

Citroen is yet to reveal the pricing of the C5 Aircross, but we expect the French carmaker to price the car between Rs 28 – 30 lakh. Powering the SUV will be a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 177 PS of maximum power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter automatic as standard.

The C5 Aircross will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, hands-free parking, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, puddle lamps, drive modes & traction modes and much more.

