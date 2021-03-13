Honda City Hybrid India Launch Likely In Mid-2021 – Report

Honda City hybrid will reportedly launch around May or June 2021 and it is said to use the same hybrid system as in the global markets with high fuel economy

Ever since the latest generation Honda City made its global debut, speculations surrounding the debut of the hybrid variant exist. By July 2020, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the fifth-gen City in the domestic market as it carries plenty of importance for the brand garnering volumes but Honda opted to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as before.

With a host of exterior and interior changes and new features, the City did get quite a bit costlier compared to the previous model. Honda recently announced the discontinuation of the Civic sedan and CR-V premium SUV with immediate effect as the Greater Noida plant was closed and it did come as a shocker for many. According to reports, Honda would introduce a hybrid vehicle in India this year.

The hybrid version of the Honda City sedan is said to arrive by the middle of this calendar year (around May or June 2021) and it will be slotted above the standard City. No official confirmation has been made yet on its domestic launch and in the international markets, the Honda City Hybrid is retailed with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with two electric motors.

The petrol engine is good enough to produce around 97 bhp and 127 Nm. In the hybrid system, one electric motor is coupled with the IC-engine and acts as an Integrated Starter Generator while the other electric motor powers the front axle through a fixed ratio transmission. The power and torque outputs are rated at 108 bhp and 253 Nm, and the same hybrid system can also be found in the Jazz globally.

The Honda City Hybrid could have a fuel economy of more than 27 kmpl and it could give a distinct advantage over its rivals considering the fuel price increase in recent times. In the Hybrid Drive mode, the petrol mill and electric motor help in optimising the power and efficiency and the other two driving modes available are Electric Drive and Engine Drive.

The Electric Drive mode, in particular, is for cruising at low speeds and the power is supplied by the electric motor alone. some of the key features available globally are LaneWatch, EPB, seven-inch instrument cluster, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, etc.