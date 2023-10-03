Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched From Rs. 9.03 Lakh

Honda City Elegant Edition and Amaze Elite Edition are accompanied by special festive season offers valid until the end of this month

Honda Cars India has today announced the launch of City Elegant Edition and Amaze Elite Edition to lure in customers during this festive season. The Japanese auto major has noted that both editions will be available in a limited quantity. The Honda City Elegant Edition is based on the V grade while the Amaze Elite Edition is based on the VX grade.

Both special editions can be bought with manual or CVT transmission options and are offered across all exterior paint schemes as an enhanced premium package. Under the ‘The Great Honda Fest’, other variants of these two popular sedans are sold with special festive offers across the country as they can be availed at authorised dealerships.

The special festive season offers will be valid only until October 31, 2023. The Honda City ‘Elegant Edition’ comes with boot mounted spoiler with LED, plug and play type wireless smartphone charger, front fender garnish, Elegant Edition seat cover, sleek step illumination, leg room lamp and an Elegant Edition badge.

For MT, it costs Rs. 12,57,400 while the AMT version is priced at Rs. 13,82,400 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Speaking on the festive edition Honda City and Amaze, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd said,

“As we gear up for the festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of City and Amaze aim to offer enhanced styling and convenience with added features at an attractive price.”

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition features a trunk spoiler with LED, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Display in Honda Connect App), front fender garnish, anti-fog film on wing mirrors, Elite Edition seat cover and step illumination, Elite Edition Badge and tyre inflator, and sliding type comfortable front armrest.

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition is priced at Rs. 9,03,900 for the manual variant while the CVT costs Rs. 9,85,900 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The festive editions can be purchased online or through Honda sales outlets located across the country.