Honda CBR250RR Garuda X Samurai Edition Launched

The new special edition Honda CBR 250RR sports exquisite-looking asymmetrical graphics on the body, along with golden wheels

The Honda CBR250RR is a popular quarter-litre sportsbike in the South and East Asian markets, and the Japanese manufacturer had given it an update earlier this year, adding slip and assist clutch, along with minor changes to the engine. Now, Honda has also launched a new limited edition version of the CBR250RR, called ‘Garuda X Samurai’, in the Indonesian market.

This new special edition model gets a brilliant set of graphics on its body. On the left side of the bike, we see a mythical Garuda, featured in a golden colour scheme. On the right side of the motorcycle is a samurai, finished in a red paint scheme. Beneath the graphics, the motorcycle wears black paint throughout its body, with contrasting golden wheels.

The rest of the design is the same as the regular model; the front end features an aggressive split headlight design and a tall windscreen, while the rear section gets arrow-shaped LED brake lights. The exhaust canister has quite a bulky design, which looks a little out of place on the otherwise sleek bodywork.

The motorcycle features no mechanical changes over the regular models, and has no gains in performance. It is powered by a 249.7cc, water-cooled, inline-twin petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 41 PS and 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 11,000 rpm. This motor is paired to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a slip/assist clutch as standard.

The motorcycle sports a pair of USD Showa forks at the front, and a five-way adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 310mm disc (with two-piston calliper) at the front and a 240mm disc (with single-piston calliper) at the rear.

Recently, there have been rumours that Honda is working on a four-cylinder quarter-litre motorcycle, which will directly compete with the Kawasaki ZX-25R. The Kawasaki can generate a peak power and torque of 51 PS ( at 15,500 rpm) and 22.9 Nm (at 14,500 rpm), respectively. We expect the upcoming four-cylinder 250cc Honda bike to have a similar power output, if it is indeed in development.