Honda CB500X Adventure Bike Launched In India At Rs. 6.87 Lakh

Honda CB500X is powered by a parallel-twin motor delivering 47.5 hp maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Honda has today announced the launch of the CB500X in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 6,87,386 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Available in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colour schemes, the bookings for the Honda CB500X have commenced at BigWing Topline and regular BigWing premium dealerships across the country.

The parallel-twin adv will be brought into the country via CBD route and speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda has been delivering upon its promise to expand the fun culture in India. Today, we are happy to introduce the most awaited motorcycle in our premium line-up – the CB500X. Be it rough city roads, open highways or country track, CB500X is always ready to accompany you for an unforgettable journey”

The Honda CB500X derives design inspiration from the Africa Twin and is equipped with full LED lighting system (headlamp, clear lens tail lamp and indicators) and is built on the diamond-shaped steel tube chassis. The mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, and helps in enabling a ground clearance of 181 mm.

As for the suspension, it has 41 mm telescopic front forks and Honda Pro-Link rear suspension with 9-stage spring preload adjustment. The equipment list also boasts of a tall windscreen, lightweight multi-spoke cast-aluminium wheels – 19-inch front and 17-inch rear – ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology and so on.

The seat height of the Honda CB500X stands at 830 mm and Honda also offers the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) with the dual purpose adventure tourer. It comes with a negative display LCD meter with gear position indicator, engine temperature indicator, ABS indicator, etc and as for anchorage, a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear petal disc brake is used assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

It is positioned above the KTM 390 Adventure and along the lines of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in terms of performance but the pricing is on the expensive side compared to them. It derives power from an eight-valve liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder motor pushing out 47.5 hp maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission with slip and assist clutch as standard.