Honda CB350 RS Is Not Scrambler Enough? Check This Out Then!

The scrambler we are talking about here is a modified version of the Honda CB350 RS that was displayed at the 3rd Nagoya Motorcycle Show

Honda had initially launched the H’ness CB350 as a retro-looking single-cylinder motorcycle whose one job was to bring down the sales of the Classic 350. From the same platform and powertrain, Honda spawned a couple more models with different visual aesthetics like the CB350 and the scrambler-type CB350 RS. All three models are shipped to Japan from India and sold under the names of GB350, GB350 C, and the GB350 S.

Coming to the motorcycle, this is based on the scrambler-looking CB350 RS and it has been modified by a renowned garage called Dirt Freak and apparently for the folks at this garage, the CB 350 RS is not scrambler enough (to which we agree as well). So, they have come up with their version which looks unbelievably gorgeous.

For starters, it looks like it can handle off-road and fast trails better than the standard bike and this is because of the chunkier block pattern tyres equipped with the same alloy wheels. To increase protection while going off-road, they have used metallic bash plates for the engine and metallic reinforcement for the exhausts which look sturdy and ready to take some beating.

There is, of course, more protection in the form of knuckle guards and there are options for Adventure Armour Hand Guard, Sonic Hand Guard and Sonic Hand Guard with optional Carbon or Clear Protector from a company called Zeta Racing. The standard handlebar was good but not good enough, so, Dirt Freak has gone with a more authentic Scrambler-style handlebar and not to forget the spikey aluminium footpegs, both from Zeta Racing.

This particular scrambler is not meant just for off-roading, because they have improved the touring capabilities of the Honda CB350 RS Dirt Freak custom bike. This starts with the handlebar risers which give you a taller handlebar lending an upright riding posture that would be welcome on longer hauls. Considering that the standard bike lacks any wind protection the Dirt Freak mod has the Explorer Windshield Handle Brace from Zeta Racing that comes with a smartphone holder as well.

As part of this package, you get a DFG Side Bag Base that allows users to mount saddlebags without a frame. Mechanically, there are no changes to the stock 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 21 PS of peak power and 29.4 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Dirt Freak has kept other components like the suspension setup, braking and chassis identical to a stock GB350 S sold in Japan.