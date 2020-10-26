Honda CB Shine Sets New Record With 1.18 Lakh Unit Sales in September

The Honda CB Shine went on to become the fourth best-selling two-wheeler and the third highest-selling motorcycle in the Indian market in the month of September 2020

The Honda CB Shine is one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in the Indian market today, and last month, the bike went on to set a new sales record. Honda managed to sell 1,18,004 units of the motorcycle in the said month, and the CB Shine went on to become the third best-selling motorcycle in the country last month.

This is the highest monthly sales number the 125cc motorcycle has ever achieved. As compared to the same month last year, the CB Shine has registered a positive growth by 33 per cent, since the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer could only sell 88,893 units of the bike in September 2019.

As of now, Honda offers the Shine in two different variants – Drum and Disc, which are priced at Rs 69,415 and Rs 74,115 (ex-showroom) respectively. Powering the bike is a 124 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that belts out 10.7 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm, as well as 11 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic front suspension, coupled to a hydraulic type rear setup. The braking comes from 130 mm front and rear drum brakes, while a 240 mm disc brake at the front is optional.

The CB Shine was one of the main reasons that Honda took the second spot in the market in September 2020, only behind Hero MotoCorp. The two-wheeler arm of the Japanese automaker now has a market share of 27.08 per cent. Honda also recently launched an all-new motorcycle in the Indian market, the H’ness CB 350.

The CB 350 marks Honda’s entry into the sub-400 cc modern classic segment that also houses the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 as well as the Jawa. Powering the bike is a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that belts out 21 PS power at 5,500 rpm, and 30 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Honda is offering the H’ness in two trims – DLX and DLX Pro, with prices starting from Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.