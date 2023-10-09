Honda CB 350 Legend Limited Edition Teased, Launch Soon

Honda CB 350 Legend Limited Edition will launch soon in India with cosmetic updates to capitalise on customers’ interest during the festive season

Honda has been introducing new models in quick succession in the domestic market in the last few months. Only a few days ago, the price of the new Gold Wing Tour was announced and it was preceded by the SP 125 Sports Edition, Hornet 2.0 & Dio 125 Repsol Editions, updated CB 200X and the CB 300F, which is priced highly competitively at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Activa Limited Edition was launched in late September 2023 as well. All these two-wheelers will look to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that exist amongst customers during this festive season. The Honda CB 350 range has been well received and it currently comprises the H’ness CB 350 and CB 350RS, and they rival the 350 cc Royal Enfields.

Judging by the latest teaser videos, the Japanese auto major looks to be working on special editions of its CB 350 series. It is worth noting that, earlier this year, both motorcycles gained custom kits. The teasers indicate the presence of new graphics and colour schemes, as yellow, blue and white combinations can be seen with new pinstripes.

Will it be called Legend Edition? While Honda has not officially revealed the information, it is a high possibility and different badges marking the special edition could be included as well. We do not expect any mechanical updates though as both motorcycles will continue with the 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 20.78 bhp.

The peak torque output stands at 30 Nm, and the powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. As for the suspension, telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back are utilised, and the braking duties are performed by a front and rear disc brake, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. They are also packed with features such as traction control and Bluetooth connectivity.

The retro-themed motorcycles’ upcoming special editions could ask for a slight price hike over their respective standard variants. The Honda H’ness CB 350 is currently priced at up to Rs. 2.15 lakh while the sportier scrambler-like CB 350RS costs up to Rs. 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom).