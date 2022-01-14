Honda Cars New-Year Discounts [Jan 2022] – Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

Honda Cars India is offering attractive New-Year deals on select cars in its range this month, worth up to a maximum of Rs. 30,596

Like many carmakers in India, Honda has increased the prices of its cars in our market at the start of this year. To offset that, the Japanese manufacturer is offering some lucrative deals and offers right now. For buyers looking for a great deal on a new car, we recommend you check the ones we’ve listed below!

Honda Amaze, the brand’s most affordable offering, currently has no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer. The compact sedan does get a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 though. On WR-V, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available this month.

Honda Jazz has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer this January, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. Interestingly, buyers can opt for free accessories worth Rs. 12,147 instead of the cash discount on the hatchback.

Honda City gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 10,596 instead of the cash discount. These offers are only for the new-gen City though. On the old-generation City, only a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 is being offered.

It should be noted that for existing Honda cars, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available. Other than that, buyers can bring in their old Honda car for exchange, to get an additional bonus of Rs. 7,000 (Rs. 6,000 if purchasing Amaze) as well.

Honda New-Year Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,147) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (5th generation) Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 10,596) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of 7,000 (Rs. 6,000 on Amaze) are available

Honda is planning to launch a midsize SUV in India soon. This upcoming model is expected to be based on the same platform as City, and will likely get the same engine options as it – a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel. Other than that, the manufacturer will introduce City hybrid in our market in the coming months.