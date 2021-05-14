Honda Cars May 2021 Discounts – Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, City

Japanese carmaker Honda is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 45,298 on its vehicles in the Indian market this month, i.e, in May 2021

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is looking to attract more customers and increasing its sales this month in the Indian market. As such, the Japanese manufacturer has announced some decent discounts and deals on its vehicles. Honda’s most affordable model, the Amaze, has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, but only on the petrol-manual variant of the ‘S’ trim.

Buyers can also choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,298 instead of the discount on the Amaze. On all other variants, there is no cash discount available. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also being offered here, regardless of the variant.

On Honda WR-V, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available on the compact SUV, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

As for Honda Jazz, it gets the option of either a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories of Rs. 11,908. The Honda hatchback also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 available on it.

On the fifth-generation Honda City, there is no cash discount or exchange bonus available, although select buyers can avail a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. As for the fourth-generation City, there are no official discounts and deals available on it.

Honda Cars Discounts – May 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Honda Amaze (S petrol-manual) Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,298) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze (all other variants) 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 11,908) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (5th Gen) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (4th Gen) 0 0 Additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 available for existing Honda car owners

On all Honda cars (Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, and both generations of City), a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 are being offered to existing Honda car owners. It should also be noted that the discounts can vary between different locations, so be sure to check out your nearest Honda dealership as well.